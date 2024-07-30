Razor A125 Scooter - Pink GS

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The A125 GS kick scooter is a riff on the iconic A model scooter Razor has made since 2000. It features all the elements that made the original Razor scooter a phenomenon, like the patented folding downtube mechanism and an aluminium T-Tube and deck - both contributing to the timeless look and function. Plus, this model is GS certified, meaning it meets exacting standards on safety established by the European CE directive as well as Germany's special requirements. With a high-quality aluminium construction for lightness and durability, this scooter rolls on 120 mm wheels for a smooth ride. It features adjustable handlebars, with foam grips and a rear fender brake. Maximum rider weight 100 kg. Suits ages 6 years +.

The A125 GS kick scooter is a riff on the iconic A model scooter Razor has made since 2000. It features all the elements that made the original Razor scooter a phenomenon, like the patented folding downtube mechanism and an aluminium T-Tube and deck - both contributing to the timeless look and function. Plus, this model is GS certified, meaning it meets exacting standards on safety established by the European CE directive as well as Germany's special requirements. With a high-quality aluminium construction for lightness and durability, this scooter rolls on 120 mm wheels for a smooth ride. It features adjustable handlebars, with foam grips and a rear fender brake. Maximum rider weight 100 kg. Suits ages 6 years +.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.