Razor EcoSmart SUP 36 Volt Scooter with Bamboo Deck

As more people go car free, going green has never been so stylish with the Razor EcoSmart series electric scooters. Now with this new member to the family, the EcoSmart SUP Electric Scooter offers you a choice to stand up and enjoy the same comfortable ride in style! Its 16 inch pneumatic tyres, and a wide bamboo deck for plenty of foot room, provide a smooth, comfortable ride for neighbourhood or cross campus trips, local laws will apply. This electric scooter, with a 36V lead-acid battery system and plug in charger, requires no petrol, making it an economical and eco-friendly alternative to make local trips. With its quiet, high torque, 350-watt hub-driven motor, the Razor EcoSmart SUP Electric Scooter can reach speeds up to 15.5 mph, boasts an up to 15.5 mile range and up to 60 minutes of continuous use. Whether youâ€™re a college student, an eco-conscious adult, or an energetic senior, getting to class, running errands or zipping around the neighbourhood on the Razor EcoSmart SUP Electric Scooter will quickly become your favourite part of the day. Bring your light to ride it after dark. The EcoSmart SUP Electric Scooter has standard bicycle size 16 inch pneumatic tube tyres, which provide a smoother ride on uneven terrain. Dimensions 145.5 x 52.5 x 115 cm. Weight 28.51 kg. Maximum rider weight 100 kg. Suits ages 16 years +.