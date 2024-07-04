Marketplace.
image 1 of Totum Disney Stitch Diamond Painting Magnets
image 1 of Totum Disney Stitch Diamond Painting Magnetsimage 2 of Totum Disney Stitch Diamond Painting Magnetsimage 3 of Totum Disney Stitch Diamond Painting Magnetsimage 4 of Totum Disney Stitch Diamond Painting Magnetsimage 5 of Totum Disney Stitch Diamond Painting Magnets

Totum Disney Stitch Diamond Painting Magnets

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£12.99

£12.99/each

Totum Disney Stitch Diamond Painting Magnets
Make your own fun Disney stitch magnets with this licensed magnetic painting set. It comes with 5 magnets and a magnetic keyring for you to decorate, and also comes with 11 different coloured beads, an applicator a tray to collect the beads, 2 sheets of stickers and a keyring. Suits ages 5 years plus.
Disney stick licensedMake and decorate 5 magnets and a keyringComes with beads, stickers and more

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here