Marketplace.
image 1 of Totum Disney Princess Diamond Painting
image 1 of Totum Disney Princess Diamond Paintingimage 2 of Totum Disney Princess Diamond Paintingimage 3 of Totum Disney Princess Diamond Paintingimage 4 of Totum Disney Princess Diamond Paintingimage 5 of Totum Disney Princess Diamond Painting

Totum Disney Princess Diamond Painting

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.99

£19.99/each

Totum Disney Princess Diamond Painting
With this Disney Princess Diamond Painting kit you can and decorate your favourite Disney Princess characters. Choose one of the character cards, the five cards include Cinderella, Ariel, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Mulan and decorated with a selection of the included rhinestones (over 1000 included) then display them on the included stands. It also includes a tray for the rhinestones and a tool for applying the rhinestones. Suits ages 3 years +.
Disney Princess licensedDecorate the included cards with rhinestonesThere are over 1000 rhinestones included

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here