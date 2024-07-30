Totum Disney Princess Diamond Painting

With this Disney Princess Diamond Painting kit you can and decorate your favourite Disney Princess characters. Choose one of the character cards, the five cards include Cinderella, Ariel, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Mulan and decorated with a selection of the included rhinestones (over 1000 included) then display them on the included stands. It also includes a tray for the rhinestones and a tool for applying the rhinestones. Suits ages 3 years +.