Totum Gabbys Dollhouse Designer Activity Book

A fun Gabby's Dollhouse Activity Book that comes with 2 x stencil sheets, 2 x sheets of stickers featuring all the Gabby's Dollhouse characters, 3 x play scenes, 20 x inner sheets and 3 x gel pens. Use the stencils on the inner sheets and then and then colour them in on with the included gel pens and you can also decorate the play scenes with the included stickers of all your favourite Gabby's Dollhouse characters to create your own scenes. Suits ages 3 years +