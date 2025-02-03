Totum Bing Creative Stamp Set

Create your own Bing world with these set of five fun self inking stamps, stickers and coloured pencils. Push them into the included notepad and finally colour the images in, you can also add stickers into the book. Suits ages 3 years +.

Bing licensed A set of 5 self inking stamps stickers and pencils Also comes with a Bing notebook

Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)