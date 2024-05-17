Marketplace.
image 1 of Winfun Push-Along Little Alpaca
image 1 of Winfun Push-Along Little Alpacaimage 2 of Winfun Push-Along Little Alpacaimage 3 of Winfun Push-Along Little Alpaca

Winfun Push-Along Little Alpaca

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£44.99

£44.99/each

Winfun Push-Along Little Alpaca
A push along Alpaca with fun phrases, cheerful melodies and a flashing lights. You can play feed it with its included corn treat to hear fun sounds, phrases or melodies and when its had enough, the corn treat can be stored on the side of saddle for later. Push it along with the easy grasp handle to see the head move. It also features buttons that when pressed, will help your child to learn 1-2-3 numbers, shapes and phrases. Requires 2 X AA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 12 months +.
A push-along Alpaca with fun phrases & melodiesIt also features fun flashing lightsPush it with the handle to see the head move

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here