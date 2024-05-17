Winfun Push-Along Little Alpaca

A push along Alpaca with fun phrases, cheerful melodies and a flashing lights. You can play feed it with its included corn treat to hear fun sounds, phrases or melodies and when its had enough, the corn treat can be stored on the side of saddle for later. Push it along with the easy grasp handle to see the head move. It also features buttons that when pressed, will help your child to learn 1-2-3 numbers, shapes and phrases. Requires 2 X AA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 12 months +.