Winfun Cheer up Puppy Dancing Mat

A dance mat with a cheerful moving puppy. The mat has two modes of play, a dance mode and a learning mode. In the dance mode, your child can dance with puppy pal, follow the beat and the flashing lights. The learning mode introduces you child to numbers, colours and shapes. The puppy pal has flashing lights, sounds and melodies and also has a demo mode, so your child can see it dance to the melodies. Suits ages 18 months +. Requires 3 x AA batteries, supplied.