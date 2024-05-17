Winfun Lil Greenfun Activity Cube

A little garden activity cube packed with 6 play panels. Your child can sort the shapes and watch the vegetables pop up. Spin the tiles to see the numbers, insects and plants. You can also slide the butterfly and frog, flip the leaves, and turn the spinner. It has 5 pressable 5 light-up buttons. You can even spin the sun or flip the page for phrases. With sound effects and melodies. Requires 3 x AA batteries. Suits ages 9 months +.