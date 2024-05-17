Marketplace.
image 1 of Winfun Lil Greenfun Activity Cube
image 1 of Winfun Lil Greenfun Activity Cubeimage 2 of Winfun Lil Greenfun Activity Cubeimage 3 of Winfun Lil Greenfun Activity Cube

Winfun Lil Greenfun Activity Cube

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£49.99

£49.99/each

Winfun Lil Greenfun Activity Cube
A little garden activity cube packed with 6 play panels. Your child can sort the shapes and watch the vegetables pop up. Spin the tiles to see the numbers, insects and plants. You can also slide the butterfly and frog, flip the leaves, and turn the spinner. It has 5 pressable 5 light-up buttons. You can even spin the sun or flip the page for phrases. With sound effects and melodies. Requires 3 x AA batteries. Suits ages 9 months +.
An activity cube with 6 play panelsSort the shapes and watch the vegetables pop upIt has 5 light-up buttons and sound effect

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here