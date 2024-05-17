Winfun Travel Fun Deluxe Gym

This Travel Fun Deluxe Gym is perfect for lay and play, tummy time and sit up fun. It has a plush mat that can be folded to create walls and the soft, plush design can also be folded to create walls that make a comfortable and safe play area. It comes with 6 colourful balls and also comes with a soft, pretend camera, a hanging sun with chime bells, a hanging soft crinkle plane and a hanging soft hot air balloon, which can be hung on the cross frame to promote you baby to reach and grasp. Suitable from birth.