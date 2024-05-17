Nikko Road Rippers Mega Fleet Light & Sound Bulldozer

It's time to clock in at the job site with this 12 inch motorised Bulldozer with forward and reverse motion on working rubber tank tracks. Featuring detailed machine styling with lights and realistic sounds, which include workers voices, music, and bulldozer noises. The lights and sounds are operated by the buttons on the side, there are also buttons on the side that operated the bulldozer's blade and the forward and reverse motion of the bulldozer It also has a manually operated rear ripper. Requires 3 x AA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 3 years +.