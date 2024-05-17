Nikko Red Bull Remote Control Car

Get hobby grade performance parts and precision controls to dominate the race with the 1:14 Elite Race Cars. Featuring M-Sports Ford Puma Hybrid Rally 1, this best in class racer packs all the components to crown you king of the course. A quick charge 9.6V USB rechargeable LiFePo4 battery, 360 drive motor, 50 metre range and speeds of 12.4 mph, a lightweight vac formed body, full independent suspension chassis with metal steering linkages and a rear differential gives you the speed to succeed. The Nikko Elite controller offers a 2.4GHz 40 channel multi play racing with digital proportional throttle and a digital trim adjuster to let you dial in the domination, night from the remote. With the power of precision engineering from 65 years of RC excellence, your sure to claim the checked flag with Nikko RC. Remote control requires 4 x AAA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 8 years +.