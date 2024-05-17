Razor Pro XXX Scooter

Delivering innovation for over two decades, Razor does it again with the Pro XXX, our best advanced level, professional grade trick scooter yet. Providing top-quality rides for kids, teens and adults, this scooter is big on fun and light on the wallet. Its height and width are specially designed with taller riders in mind, maximizing performance as you practice and pull off trick stunts. Standard aftermarket parts can easily be added as you advance in your skills, letting you upgrade your ride without buying a whole new scooter. You can customize it for your own unique look with mix and match grip tape, too. The Pro XXX features all the essentials including a lightweight aluminium deck with boxed edges, a durable front fork, high speed 110 mm urethane wheels, flex fender brake, and straight handlebars secured to the scooter with a three bolt clamp. When it comes to trick riding, you are on the grow, so go with the solid platform scooter that lets you build up your ride over time. Suits ages 8 years +. Dimensions: 71 x 56.5 x 84 cm, weights 3.45 kg. Maximum rider weight: 100 kg