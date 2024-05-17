Razor S Spark Sport Scooter - Pink

The Razor S Spark Sport scooter offers a fun ride for kids, while also inspiring them to be physically active. Anodized in bright pink and weighing 2.67 kg, its steel T-tube and steel deck fold into a compact size and the patented folding downtube makes it convenient to carry and store. With the added Spark Bar riders can light up their ride and watch the sparks fly. It has foam hand grips, urethane wheels that light up, and a rear fender brake. Dimensions: 63cm x 28.8cm x 82.5 cm. Max rider weight 100 kg. Suits ages 8 years +.