Totum Mickey and Friends Diamond Painting Treasure Box

Uncover a world of creativity with the Micky and Friends Diamond Painting Treasure Box. This captivating set combines art and craft to create stunning diamond paintings featuring beloved Disney characters. Functions as a storage box. The process is both relaxing and rewarding, fostering patience and attention to detail. Crafted for all ages, its a fantastic way to create dazzling art pieces and experience the joy of accomplishment. Begin your sparkling journey with the Micky and Friends Diamond Painting Treasure Box