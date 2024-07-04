Totum Disney Frozen Scratchbook

Introducing the Disney Frozen II Scratch Book a delightful, creative wonderland for your little ones. This enchanting set includes 10 scratch cards adorned with intricate designs, each waiting to reveal a sparkling surprise beneath the surface. With the included scratch tool, your child can bring their favourite Frozen characters to life with a simple scratch. But that's not all! Inside this magical scratch book, you'll discover 11 captivating colouring pages featuring scenes from the beloved Frozen II movie. Your child's artistic talents can shine as they fill these pages with vibrant colours, creating their unique Frozen-themed masterpieces. To add even more charm to their creations, the set includes a sticker sheet filled with Frozen characters and a handy stencil. These additions allow your child to add the finishing touches and personal flair to their artwork. The Disney Frozen II Scratch Book is compact and portable, making it ideal for creative adventures on the go. Whether it's at home or during travel, this scratch book promises endless entertainment and artistic exploration for your little one. Bring the enchantment of Frozen II to life with this captivating scratch book. It's the perfect gift to ignite your child's creativity and imagination.