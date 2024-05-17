Razor A Kick Scooter SE Paradise - Teal

The original and still the best, the revolutionary Razor A Paradise kick scooter has set the standard for fun since its launch in 2000. Combining pass-down quality with timeless style, our global icon is still one of the most desired rides for kids, co eds, and celebrities. Ready to ride right out of the box, the lightweight at 2.1 kg, the Razor A Paradise kick scooter features an aluminium deck and T Tube, height adjustable handlebars, original folding mechanism, for quick and easy carry, transport and storage between rides, rear fender brake and urethane wheels to make it the perfect ride for kids on the go. Dimensions 60.7 x 28.8 x 82.3 cm. Maximum rider weight 65kg. Suits ages 5 years +.