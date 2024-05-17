Totum Minnie Mouse Letter and Charm Jewellery

Let your childs creativity shine with Minnie Mouse bracelets with charms. This delightful kit lets kids design their own bracelets and adorn them with adorable Minnie Mouse themed charms. Its a perfect way for them to showcase their style and passion for their favourite character. With a variety of charms and bracelet combinations, kids can create unique accessories that reflect their personality and love for Minnie Mouse.