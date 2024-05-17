Nikko Road Rippers Mega Fleet Light & Sound Backhoe

It's time to clock in at the job site with this 12 inch motorised backhoe with forward and reverse motion. Featuring detailed machine styling with lights and realistic sounds, which include workers voices, music, and dump truck noises. The lights and sounds are operated by the buttons on the side, there are also buttons on the side that operated the loader bucket's tipping action and the forward and reverse motion of the backhoe The manually operated rear excavator is manually operated and has its own support feet, that can be folded back when not in use. Requires 3 x AA batteries, supplied. Suits ages 3 years +.