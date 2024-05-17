image 1 of Razor A5 Air Scooter - Black
Razor A5 Air Scooter - Black

The A5 Air is built Razor tough for everyday commuting on rough, urban terrain. With adjustable-height handlebars, an extra-long deck, 8 inch, super-strong, shock absorbing, pneumatic tyres, this scooter is designed to tackle the toughest commutes. Our patent pending, anti rattle handlebars and folding system ensure that the A5 Air is the smoothest and most comfortable ride around. And, with a sturdy, easy fold, aluminium frame, the A5 Air is designed to last. Whether youâ€™re riding to work or running errands, the A5 Air has got your back, so go ahead kick start your commute. Suits ages 8 years +. Maximum rider weight 100 kg.
A strong aluminium frame for everyday commutingFeatures 8 inch, shock-absorbing, pneumatic tyresMaximum rider weight 100 kg. Suits ages 8 years +

