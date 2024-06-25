Razor Rollie - Pink

The Razor Rollie is a three-wheel scooter perfect for younger children and first-time riders learning to balance and steer. Easy to turn â€“ thanks to the tilt to turn steering and hard to tip over. thanks to the 3 wheeled design, this 2 in 1 convertible scooter can be ridden with a seat or used as a traditional kick scooter by removing the seat, which is also height adjustable. The multi colour LED lights in the urethane front wheels will illuminate when the scooter is in motion. It also features a polypropylene deck, height adjustable steel handlebars with foam grips and a wide, urethane rear wheel with a rear fender brake for stand-up riding. Spark a love for riding that lasts a lifetime with Rollie. Suits ages 2.5 to 4 years. Maximum rider weight 19.5 kg. Dimensions: 55.5 x 29 x 70 cm