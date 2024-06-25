Razor A6 Scooter - Silver

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Youâ€™re never too tall to ride. The Razor A6 kick scooter was designed and built specifically for taller riders, featuring handlebars that adjust to an incredible height of 42 inch (1067 mm), an extra long deck 13.4 inch (340 mm), and ultra-sized, 10 inch (254 mm), spoked urethane wheels with double bearings and a rear fender brake for an effortless, gliding stop and also a retractable kickstand. Built to last with a super-strong aluminium frame and including Razorâ€™s patent-pending, anti-rattle technology, ensuring one of the smoothest, quietest rides around, the A6 offers the smoothest ride for taller riders and with no assembly needed, it is ready from the box. Maximum rider weight 100 kg. Suits ages 8 years +.

