Marketplace.
image 1 of Razor A6 Scooter - Silver
image 1 of Razor A6 Scooter - Silverimage 2 of Razor A6 Scooter - Silverimage 3 of Razor A6 Scooter - Silverimage 4 of Razor A6 Scooter - Silverimage 5 of Razor A6 Scooter - Silver

Razor A6 Scooter - Silver

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£139.99

£139.99/each

Razor A6 Scooter - Silver
Youâ€™re never too tall to ride. The Razor A6 kick scooter was designed and built specifically for taller riders, featuring handlebars that adjust to an incredible height of 42 inch (1067 mm), an extra long deck 13.4 inch (340 mm), and ultra-sized, 10 inch (254 mm), spoked urethane wheels with double bearings and a rear fender brake for an effortless, gliding stop and also a retractable kickstand. Built to last with a super-strong aluminium frame and including Razorâ€™s patent-pending, anti-rattle technology, ensuring one of the smoothest, quietest rides around, the A6 offers the smoothest ride for taller riders and with no assembly needed, it is ready from the box. Maximum rider weight 100 kg. Suits ages 8 years +.
With a folding mechanism & adjustable handlebarsHas a rear-fender brake & retractable kickstandMaximum rider weight 100 kg. Suits ages 8 years +

View all Cycling & Scooters

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here