Totum Disney Frozen Paint Your Own Mug

Disney Frozen Mug to Paint Yourself, Frozen Colouring Mug 6 Colours Brush Gift for Girls The set contains everything a Frozen fan needs to decorate their own mug. A white mug with the popular motifs of the film characters Anna and Elsa, the rehntier Sven and much more, as well as six bright colours for individual painting. In addition to colouring the motifs, the cup can also be painted and designed. Great gift idea for kids