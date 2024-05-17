Totum Disney Frozen Enchanted Diamonds

Introducing the Disney Frozen Enchanted Diamonds, the perfect creative delight for your little ones. Spark your childs imagination and let them embark on a magical journey with this enchanting craft kit. This captivating kit allows them to decorate 3D cards with rhinestones, adding a touch of sparkle and elegance to their creations. Watch your childs eyes light up as they bring their favourite Frozen characters to life. Whether it's Anna, Elsa, or Olaf, this kit provides hours of entertainment and artistic exploration. Crafted with care and attention to detail, this kit ensures premium quality and safety for your child. It's designed to nurture their creativity while guaranteeing a durable and long-lasting playtime experience.