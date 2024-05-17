Totum Disney Mickey and Friends Doodle and Hand Lettering Set

Unlock the magical world of creativity for your little ones with the Disney Mickey and Friends -Doodle and Hand Lettering Set Inside the set, you will discover a treasure trove of creative tools, including glitter pens, fine liners, brush pens, pencils, and a notebook with 30 pages waiting to be filled with your childs artistic expressions. The delightful stickers, eraser, and stencil add an extra layer of fun to their artistic adventures. This set brings the charm of Disney characters into your childs creative world. Whether your child enjoys drawing, doodling, or hand lettering, this set provides endless opportunities for creative expression. Watch as they embark on magical journeys with Mickey, Minnie, and their friends, all while honing their artistic skills.