Totum Paw Patrol Designer Activity Book

A fun Paw Patrol Activity Book that comes with 2 x stencil sheets, 2 x sheets of stickers featuring all your favourite Paw Patrol characters, 3 x play scenes, 20 x inner sheets and 3 x gel pens. Use the stencils on the inner sheets and then and then colour them in on with the included gel pens and you can also decorate the play scenes with the included stickers of all your favourite Paw Patrol characters to create your own scenes. Suits ages 3 years +