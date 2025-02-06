Buki Professional Pottery Studio With UK Plug

A real potter’s wheel specially designed for children. The included 32 page fully illustrated colour instruction booklet that tells you how to make a bowl, a pot, a mug and even a plate that, once dried, you can decorate. It comes with 2kg of clay, 1kg of white clay and 1kg of brown clay and it also comes with a cutter to measure out the amount of clay needed. Just cut a piece of clay, wet your hands, centre it on the wheel, press the foot pedal and you are ready to start the pottery process. Once the piece has been created with the included metal and wooden sculpting tools, simply remove the potter’s wheel, and place it on the drawer so that your creation can dry and once dry, it can then be decorated with the included stamps, tubes of glitter, diamanté, paint, and brushes. The studio can be safely washed, thanks to its removable electric motor. The potter’s wheel works with a UK mains adapter provided to ensure the correct motor power is applied. It also includes various metal tools, for crafting your creation and to decorate your creations. The foot pedal has a 1.7 metre lead. Suits ages 8 years plus.

A real potters wheel designed for children It contains 1 x 500 g light-coloured block Also comes with and 1 x 500 g brown block

Sold by Robbie Toys (Robbie Toys Limited)