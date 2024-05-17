Marketplace.
image 1 of Totum Disney Frozen Mythical Bracelets
image 1 of Totum Disney Frozen Mythical Braceletsimage 2 of Totum Disney Frozen Mythical Braceletsimage 3 of Totum Disney Frozen Mythical Bracelets

Totum Disney Frozen Mythical Bracelets

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£12.99

£12.99/each

Totum Disney Frozen Mythical Bracelets
Immerse your little ones in the enchanting world of Disney Frozen with our Mythical Bracelets craft kit. Designed to spark their creativity and bring smiles to their faces, this delightful set is a perfect gift for your kids. you will find everything your child needs to craft their very own Frozen themed bracelets. The set includes a variety of vibrant beads, each adorned with beloved characters from the movie. From Elsas shimmering snowflakes to Annas cheerful motifs, the possibilities are endless.Crafting these bracelets isnt it just fun, it's also an excellent way for your child to develop fine motor skills, creativity, and concentration. As they thread the beads onto the included string, they will be transported to the magical kingdom of Arendelle. These Mythical Bracelets make for fantastic accessories, whether it's for a playdate with friends or a Frozen themed party. They are not just bracelets, they are a touch of Disney magic on your childs wrist. Now and let their creativity shine. Watch as they proudly wear their creations and share the joy of Frozen with their friends.
Spark their creativityTouch of Disney magicCraft their very own Frozen themed bracelets

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here