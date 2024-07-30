Totum Gabbys Dollhouse Diamond Painting

Calling all Gabby's Dollhouse fans, The Gabby's Dollhouse Diamond Painting is the perfect way to express your creativity and decorate your favourite characters. With four different cards to choose from, including Gabby, Pandy Paws, and DJ Catnip, you are sure to find the perfect one to match your style. Simply pick a card, place it on the tray, and start applying the rhinestones using the included tool. It's so easy, even the littlest ones can join in the fun, Once you are finished, display your masterpiece on the included stand for everyone to admire. This diamond painting kit is a great way to keep kids entertained for hours on end. It's also a fun and rewarding activity to do together as a family. Plus, the finished product is a beautiful piece of art that you can cherish for years to come.