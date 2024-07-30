Totum Gabbys Dollhouse Bracelets and Charms

Gabbys Dollhouse Bracelets and Charms set, Bring the magic of Gabbys Dollhouse to your childs playtime with this charming bracelet set. With 18 colourful charms featuring Gabby and her friends, your child can create three unique bracelets to wear or share with their friends. The set comes with three coloured ribbons and is easy to use, making it perfect for children aged 3 and over. Simply thread the charms onto the ribbon and tie it securely to create a beautiful and personalised bracelet. Your child will love expressing their creativity and showing off their love of Gabby's Dollhouse with these charming bracelets.