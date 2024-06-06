Sophia's by Teamson Kids Pink Tie Dye Hoodie & Sweatpants for 18" Dolls, Pink

This stylish 2-piece set includes a hoodie and matching sweatpants to accessorize dolls for a day of casual play. The trendy pink tie-dye set will allow your little one to dress their doll in a casual sweatsuit set as cute as their own. Made for 18" dolls, the set is compatible with Sophia's dolls, American Girl dolls, My Life As dolls, Our Generation dolls, and more! Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Sophia's by Teamson Kids brings to life the magic friendship between a kid and dolls through beautifully made dolls, doll furniture, and doll accessories.