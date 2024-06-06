Teamson Kids Wooden Dreamland Mediterranean Dollhouse Set

Give your little one's doll collection a stylish place to stay with the Olivia's Little World by Teamson Kids Dreamland Farmhouse Dollhouse. This modern farmhouse-style dollhouse features a multicolor design, making it great for both boys and girls, and it completes any home, classroom, preschool, or daycare playroom. The multi-sided design features three openable doors and a roof panel to access various parts of the house, while the kitchen, living area, bedroom suite, bathroom, and rooftop deck provide your little one's dolls with everything they need for their dream home. This complete dollhouse playset with accessories includes a bed with attached pillow, a sofa, a dining table with two chairs, two reusable sticker sheets, a plant, a lounge chair, a floor lamp, a pendant light, a bathtub, and a toilet with sound effect (requires three included LR44 batteries) for hours of interactive fun. The durable MDF construction is kid-safe and easy to wipe clean for every day messes. The easy-to-follow instructions allow for quick adult assembly so play time can start right away. This dollhouse measures 25" x 13" x 35.5" and is compatible with 12" dolls. Recommended for children ages 3 years and up. Five LR44 batteries included. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. OliviaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s Little World and SophiaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s bring to life the magic friendship between a kid and dolls through beautifully made dolls, doll furniture, and doll accessories.