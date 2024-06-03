Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Kids Cashier Austin Wooden Play Checkout Stand, Accessories, Green/White
image 1 of Teamson Kids Cashier Austin Wooden Play Checkout Stand, Accessories, Green/Whiteimage 2 of Teamson Kids Cashier Austin Wooden Play Checkout Stand, Accessories, Green/Whiteimage 3 of Teamson Kids Cashier Austin Wooden Play Checkout Stand, Accessories, Green/Whiteimage 4 of Teamson Kids Cashier Austin Wooden Play Checkout Stand, Accessories, Green/Whiteimage 5 of Teamson Kids Cashier Austin Wooden Play Checkout Stand, Accessories, Green/White

Teamson Kids Cashier Austin Wooden Play Checkout Stand, Accessories, Green/White

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£119.99

£119.99/each

Teamson Kids Cashier Austin Wooden Play Checkout Stand, Accessories, Green/White
Teamson Kids Cashier Austin Wooden Interactive Play Checkout Counter Stand's white and green stripes accents the natural wood unit for a fun addition to your child's play area. Featuring a cashier's checkout stand with ample shelving and a pretend cooler to display products, a manual conveyor belt with a check-out divider leads to the cashier. A small register with lights and sounds and play money helps spark imagination for a realistic play experience. ((2) AA Batteries not included.)
Natural wood finish with green and white stripesDisplay shelving and a pretend coolerA realistic cash register has lights and sounds

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here