Teamson Kids Cashier Austin Wooden Play Checkout Stand, Accessories, Green/White

Teamson Kids Cashier Austin Wooden Interactive Play Checkout Counter Stand's white and green stripes accents the natural wood unit for a fun addition to your child's play area. Featuring a cashier's checkout stand with ample shelving and a pretend cooler to display products, a manual conveyor belt with a check-out divider leads to the cashier. A small register with lights and sounds and play money helps spark imagination for a realistic play experience. ((2) AA Batteries not included.)