Teamson Kids Little Chef Philly Adjustable Retro Wooden Play Kitchen, Mint

This charming wooden kitchen playset blends vintage vibes with modern playability, featuring a white and black spotted curtain below the sink and a retro Mint green colour. A handy shelf keeps ingredients and cookware within reach, utensils or dish towels can hang on the convenient pegs on the side, and a spacious cabinet stashes away play food and dishes. Faucet handles turn and oven dials twist and click. This kitchen has adjustable legs that can rise as your child grows.