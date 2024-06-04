Teamson Kids Dreamland City Cafe Doll House Pink / White / Black

Our exquisite Dreamland Barcelona Doll House is everything you could want in a doll house. With a working elevator to transport your dolls up and down, a floor lamp that actually turns on as well as a top panel on the food that can be flipped between a day or a night view. The walls are very vivid and detailed, complete with pictures of furniture. Our dollhouse will ignite your little ones imagination and give them endless hours of fun. The role play involved with their dolls is a great way for them to improve their communication skills and to learn how to care for others. Crafted from high quality wood and MDF to ensure it has a very sturdy and durable framework. Two LR44 batteries included in floor lamp. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.