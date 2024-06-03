Sophia's by Teamson Kids Complete Cake & Tea Party Accessories Set for 18" Dolls

Complete your little one's doll accessory collection with the SophiaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s by Teamson Kids Complete Cake and Tea Party Accessories Set for 18" Dolls. This set includes all of the necessities kids need to have hours of endless fun with their dolls at a tea party. This complete set includes a tea pot, four teacups, four saucer plates, four teaspoons, four petit fours, a decorated two-tiered cake, four cupcakes, a serving tray, a cake server, a table runner, and paper napkins. Plus, the tea party set features bright colors to keep your child engaged while using their imagination. Made for 18" dolls, the set is compatible with Sophia's dolls, American Girl dolls, My Life As dolls, Our Generation dolls, and more! The tea party accessories box set measures 8" x 5" x 11" for convenient storage in cabinets, closets, and toy boxes when not in use. Dolls not included. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.