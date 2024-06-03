Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Kids Little Chef Paris Modular Wooden Play Kitchen, White/Rose Gold
image 1 of Teamson Kids Little Chef Paris Modular Wooden Play Kitchen, White/Rose Goldimage 2 of Teamson Kids Little Chef Paris Modular Wooden Play Kitchen, White/Rose Goldimage 3 of Teamson Kids Little Chef Paris Modular Wooden Play Kitchen, White/Rose Goldimage 4 of Teamson Kids Little Chef Paris Modular Wooden Play Kitchen, White/Rose Goldimage 5 of Teamson Kids Little Chef Paris Modular Wooden Play Kitchen, White/Rose Gold

Teamson Kids Little Chef Paris Modular Wooden Play Kitchen, White/Rose Gold

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£139.99

£139.99/each

Teamson Kids Little Chef Paris Modular Wooden Play Kitchen, White/Rose Gold
The Little Chef Paris Modular Wooden Play Kitchen comes in three units in a sleek white finish with rose gold hardware. The refrigerator features a working ice dispenser, the oven has turning knobs that click, and the deep farmhouse-style sink features a vintage-style faucet with handles that turn. The interactive features and attention to detail help spark a child's imagination. Teamson Kids play kitchens feature ample storage space so play food and dishes aren't lost and clean-up is easy.
Contemporary-style modular wooden play kitchenSleek white finish with rose gold fixturesRealistic oven knobs turn making clicking noise

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here