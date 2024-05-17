Teamson Kids Twinkle Stars Princess 18" Doll Double Bunk Bed

Bring your child's baby doll a better night's sleep with the Olivia's Little World Polka Dots Princess Kids Baby Doll Crib for 18" Dolls with Storage. This multicolor toy bed features an elegant gray and pink design with polka dot details for a fun addition to your child's bedroom or play area. Soft, pink bedding keeps your little one's baby doll cozy and comfortable through the night. This playful doll bed includes a removable railing on the side of the crib with a spacious storage cabinet underneath and 2 pink storage cubbies for all of your child's baby doll accessories. Constructed of eco-friendly MDF, this sturdy doll bed is designed for long-lasting use and is easy to wipe clean for every day messes. Included with the toy bed are step-by-step instructions for quick and easy assembly. This doll crib is designed for use with dolls up to 18" tall. The Olivia's Little World Polka Dots Princess Kids Baby Doll Crib for 18" Dolls with Storage measures 21.25" x 10.38" x 18.25" and is recommended for children ages 3 years and up. For over 20 years, Olivia's Little World has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.