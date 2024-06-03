Teamson Kids Polka Dots Princess 18" Doll Fancy Closet with 3 Hangers Grey

Provide your little one with convenient place to get their dolls changed and clean with the Olivia's Little World Kids Polka Dots Princess Baby Doll Changing Station with Storage. The multicolor design of this doll changing area features a gray, polka-dot finish with pink accents for a fun addition to your child's bedroom or play area. This playful toy changing station features a complete nursery including a changing area, sink, high chair, and an overhead mobile for a realistic experience. Both sides of this free-standing dollhouse feature versatile storage options, with shelving under the sink and high chair, and a spacious clothing compartment with 3 included hangers under the changing area. Constructed of eco-friendly MDF, this sturdy changing area is designed for long-lasting use and is easy to wipe clean for every day messes. This toy nursery station measures 22.75" x 19" x 38.5" and is compatible for 16" to 18" dolls. The Olivia's Little World Kids Polka Dots Princess Baby Doll Changing Station with Storage is designed for children ages 3 years and up. For over 20 years, Olivia's Little World has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.