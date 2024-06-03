Sophia's by Teamson Kids White Canvas Sneaker Shoes with Laces for 18" Dolls

Give your little one fun shoes for dressing up their doll with the SophiaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s by Teamson Kids Canvas Tennis Sneakers. The lace-up white shoes feature imitation leather caps and provide a fun casual option that provides hours of endless fun and style. This trendy staple item encourages your little one to use their imagination while playing. Plus, the shoes allow your little one to accessorize their doll to look just like themselves. Made for 18" dolls, the shoes are compatible with Sophia's dolls, American Girl dolls, My Life As dolls, Our Generation dolls, and more! The sneakers come in a polybag that measures 4.5" x 4.5" x 1.25" for convenient storage in cabinets, closets, and toy boxes when not in use. Dolls not included. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.