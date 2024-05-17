Pokémon TCG: Paldea Adventure Chest

A world of adventure awaits Pokemon Trainers in the Paldea region!

The Pokemon TCG: Paldea Adventure Chest comes with 6 Pokemon TCG booster packs (booster packs vary by product and contain 10 game cards and either 1 Basic Energy or 1 VSTAR marker).

Inside you will find 7 ready-to-play foil promo cards featuring Pikachu, Sprigatito ex, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot ex, Tandemaus, and Maushold ex.

Find more surprises with 1 squishy toy Pikachu, 1 mini portfolio, 1 sheet of tech stickers, and a code card for Pokemon TCG Live.