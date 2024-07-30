Aquabeads Jewel Bead Pack Orange

Aquabeads Jewel Bead Pack Orange

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by HOWLEYS LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Aquabeads Jewel Bead Pack Orange
Aquabeads is one of the original water-activated bead craft kits you can now purchase refill packs
Perfect refill bead pack to create more Aquabead designs!
With the Aquabeads refill pack, beautiful creations are simply a spray of water away!
Each pack contains 600 beads for even more endless fun

Safety Information:
Warning. Not suitable for Children under 3 years.

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here