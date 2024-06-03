Teamson KidsTwinkle Stars Princess Deluxe Baby Doll Stroller, Pink/White

Keep your child's dolls secure when on the go with the Olivia's Little World Polka Dots Princess Jogging Stroller. This colorful baby doll stroller features a pink seat and canopy covered in polka dots to keep your little one's dolls and figurines protected from the elements while outdoors. Equipped with an adjustable handle, a seatbelt, and a retractable canopy, this stroller is designed to ensure that your child and their dolls are comfortable. The foldable construction allows for quick setup and easy storage when playtime is over. Add this baby doll stroller to your child's toy collection alone or with other items from the Polka Dots Princess collection to make playtime more magical. This durable stroller features an iron frame and washable polyester linen fabric with a built-in storage basket and is suitable for 16" to 18" dolls. Measuring just 24" x 13" x 21.26", this toy stroller keeps your child's dolls mobile without taking up too much space. The Olivia's Little World Polka Dots Princess Jogging Stroller is recommended for children ages 3 years and older. For over 20 years, Olivia's Little World has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.