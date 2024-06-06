Teamson Kids Dreamland Mansion Doll House Multicolor

Your little one can take multiple dolls wherever they go with the Olivia's Little World Polka Dot Princess Jogging Stroller. This pink baby doll stroller features a gray polka dot print fabric seat and canopy to keep your little one's dolls and figurines protected from the elements while outdoors. Equipped with an adjustable handle, seatbelt, retractable canopy, storage basket, and footrest, this stroller is designed to ensure that your child and their dolls are comfortable. Three all-terrain plastic tires allow your child to stroll with ease. The foldable construction allows for quick setup and easy storage when playtime is over. Add this baby doll stroller to your child's toy collection alone or with other items from the Polka Dot Princess collection to make playtime more magical. This durable stroller features an iron frame and washable polyester linen fabric and is suitable for 15" to 18" dolls or plush friends. The Olivia's Little World Polka Dot Princess Jogging Stroller is recommended for children 3 years and older and measures 16.5" x 34.25" x 29.5". Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.