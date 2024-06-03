Teamson Kids Dreamland Barcelona 3.5" Doll House Turquoise / Black

Give your child's doll collection a stylish place to stay with the Olivia's Little World Dreamland 360 Pop Dollhouse with Accessories. This modern dollhouse features an open, multi-level design with a pink roof, blue accents, and decorative flooring for a fun and colorful addition to any playroom. The intricate decorations, patterns, and realistic textures in the dollhouse provide are full of beautiful details that provide a more realistic experience. Complete with a kitchen, living area, bedroom, bathroom, and a laundry room, this dollhouse has everything your little one needs to give their dolls a metropolitan oasis. This dollhouse includes 1 deck chair, 1 piano, 1 piano stool, 4 chairs, 2 table, 1 sofa, 1 bed, and 1 kitchen island for complete customization. Constructed of eco-friendly MDF, this sturdy play house is designed for long-lasting use and is easy to wipe clean for every day messes. With a compact size, this dollhouse can fit in almost any playroom. For quick and easy assembly, step-by-step instructions are included with the toy house. The Olivia's Little World Dreamland 360 Pop Dollhouse with Accessories is recommended for children ages 3 years and up. For over 20 years, Olivia's Little World has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.