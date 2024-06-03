Teamson Kids Magical Dreamland Baby Doll Jogging Stroller Iridescent color

Keep your child's dolls secure when on the go with the Olivia's Little World Polka Dots Princess Baby Doll Wagon. This colorful baby doll wagon features a pink basket covered in polka dots to keep your little one's dolls and figurines comfortable as your little one goes about their day. Equipped with an ergonomic handle and chunky wheels, this wagon is easy for your little one to pull and steer. A large, removable mesh divider creates a storage area in the main compartment that's perfect for any bottles or other baby doll supplies to make playtime more convenient. The toy baby carrier's foldable construction allows for quick setup and easy storage when playtime is over to avoid a cluttered play area. Add this toy wagon to your child's toy collection alone or with other items from the Polka Dots Princess collection to make playtime more magical. This durable baby doll wagon is suitable for 16" to 18" dolls. Measuring just 18.9" x 13.78" x 26.77", this toy stroller keeps your child's dolls mobile without taking up too much space. The Olivia's Little World Polka Dots Princess Baby Doll Wagon is recommended for children ages 3 years and older. For over 20 years, Olivia's Little World has been manufacturing products of the highest quality along with the best craftsmanship. We take pride in our expertly crafted high quality children's wooden furniture designs and strive to exceed all safety standards. We create beautiful pieces that encourage your child's imagination while seamlessly fitting into your home.