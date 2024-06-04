Teamson Kids Little Chef Madrid Classic Interactive Wooden Play Kitchen, Grey

Teamson Kids Little Chef Madrid Classic Wooden Play Kitchen features a classic white finish with mint and grey accents and chrome-like hardware. Compact and interactive, this play set features turning oven knobs that make a clicking noise, and detailed illustrations on the backsplash to help spark imagination. Multiple storage compartments keep play food and cookware organised. Includes a set of pretend salt and pepper seasoning bottles.