Teamson Kids Little Chef Charlotte 2-Piece Modular Wooden Play Kitchen, Pink

The Little Chef Charlotte Play Kitchen is a chic, interactive wooden modular play kitchen that is the perfect addition to playtime. Interactive, with a built-in icemaker and oven knobs that click and turn realistically, the extended countertop provides plenty of space for food prep and imaginative play. This play kitchen comes in two pieces and in a soft pink finish with sleek gold hardware. Includes four storage compartments making it easy to keep toys organisedd when playtime is over.