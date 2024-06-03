Sophia's by Teamson Kids Hair Salon Complete 30 Piece Play Set for 18" Dolls

Give your little one everything they need to play pretend as a hair stylist with the SophiaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s by Teamson Kids Hair Salon Set with Styling Tools. This set includes 30 detailed pieces to provide hours of endless pretend play with its stylish design that keeps them engaged. Your child can have fun trying out a new career as they pretend to cut and style their favorite doll's hair with the included doll mirror, doll shampoo and conditioner, doll blow dryer, straightener, curling iron, and comb. They can even style their doll's hair to look just like their own as they use the hair ties, hair clips in 2 styles, curlers, hair cutting cape, hair stylist apron, complete storage caddy, hand sized mirror, pretend nail polish, lipstick, perfume, and more! Made for 18" dolls, the set is compatible with Sophia's dolls, American Girl dolls, My Life As dolls, Our Generation dolls, and more! The salon set measures 12" x 9.5" x 2.75" with select pieces sized for children's hands while the majority of the set is sized for dolls. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.