Sophia's by Teamson Kids Wig Hairbrush Accessory with Bristles for 18" Dolls

Give your little one everything they need to play pretend as a hair stylist with the SophiaÃƒÆ’Ã‚Â¢ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¡Ã‚Â¬ÃƒÂ¢Ã¢â‚¬Å¾Ã‚Â¢s by Teamson Kids Hairbrush. This hot pink glitter hairbrush features wire bristles ideal for wigs and provides hours of endless pretend play with its stylish design that keeps them engaged. Your child can have fun trying out a new career as they brush and style their favorite doll's hair. They can even style their doll's hair to look just like their own as they use their imagination! Made for 18" dolls, the brush is compatible with Sophia's dolls, American Girl dolls, My Life As dolls, Our Generation dolls, and more! The hairbrush measures 7" x 3.5" x 1.5" for convenient storage in cabinets, closets, and toy boxes when not in use. Dolls not included. Tip: Start brushing at the bottom of the doll's hair, gently working your way up to the head. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure.